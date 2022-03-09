Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 65.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Yext by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.