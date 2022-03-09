Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,893.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

