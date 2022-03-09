Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 12,629 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

