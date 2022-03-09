Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 138,455 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 138,455 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($79.35) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

