Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.60

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.60 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 205.60 ($2.69), with a volume of 365390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.05 ($2.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

