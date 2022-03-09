Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 76,617 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paya were worth $57,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,820,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paya by 689.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paya by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 1,226,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000.

PAYA stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a P/E ratio of -504.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

