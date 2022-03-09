Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $51,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.63 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

