Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.03 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $51,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 236,962 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KTB opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

