Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 111,450 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 111,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $50,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 109.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

