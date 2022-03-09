Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 110,550 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,820 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 110,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $55,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,287,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

FL stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

