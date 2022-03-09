Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,035 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $56,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crane by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Crane by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

