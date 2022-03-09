Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 415 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 902,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,602,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 176,013 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

