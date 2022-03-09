Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 265.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 262 ($3.43).

BARC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 159.67 ($2.09) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.84. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company has a market cap of £26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

