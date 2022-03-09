Barclays Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $12.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFIX. cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

