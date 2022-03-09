Barrington Research Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Market Perform

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.77 million, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.