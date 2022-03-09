Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.04

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1525870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($85.87) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

