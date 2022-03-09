Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Shares of BBWI traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. 6,286,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,080. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

