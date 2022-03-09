Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.35) to €55.00 ($59.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

