BCK Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 16.5% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.10. The stock had a trading volume of 772,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.62 and its 200 day moving average is $244.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

