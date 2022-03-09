Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $711,580.76

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Beacon has a total market cap of $711,580.76 and approximately $31,534.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

