BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.02

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 330280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
