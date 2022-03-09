Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,425 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $452.44. 100,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.12 and a 200-day moving average of $361.90. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.