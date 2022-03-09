Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,950 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

BUD stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 93,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,206. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($79.35) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

