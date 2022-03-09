Bennicas & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.98. 122,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,452. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.