Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 951,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

