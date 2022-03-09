Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €25.50 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) received a €25.50 ($27.72) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of GLE opened at €21.07 ($22.90) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($56.80).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

