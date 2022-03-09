Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

FRES has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.27) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 937.86 ($12.29).

FRES stock opened at GBX 766.60 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 744.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 823.77. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.07).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

