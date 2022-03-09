Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

CEY opened at GBX 109.75 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.03.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,058.18).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

