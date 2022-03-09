Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 780 ($10.22) price target on the stock.

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £443.68 million and a P/E ratio of 135.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 606.96. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 839.20 ($11.00).

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.