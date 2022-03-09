Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,611,618.33 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $16.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.52. 1,919,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

