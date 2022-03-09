Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,611,618.33 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BILL stock traded up $16.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.52. 1,919,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
