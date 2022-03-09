Bio-Path (BPTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating ) by 1,525.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Bio-Path worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

