Bioventus (BVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Bioventus to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $995.23 million and a PE ratio of -264.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,692 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

