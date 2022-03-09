Bitcoin SV Price Down 2.6% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $83.58 or 0.00199398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $175.10 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.93 or 0.00734655 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00025404 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,000,008 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

