BitTorrent Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $30,988.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00245760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007472 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004610 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002303 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002096 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.