BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

