BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

