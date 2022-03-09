BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

