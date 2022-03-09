BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.