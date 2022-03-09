Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) received a C$7.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, March 4th.

BDI opened at C$4.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$258.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

