Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

BKH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

