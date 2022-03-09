BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $808,578 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

