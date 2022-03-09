BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.35

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 272416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)
–
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.