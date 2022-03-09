BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

