BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BDJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
