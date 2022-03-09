BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,547,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after acquiring an additional 80,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

