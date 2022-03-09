Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 406 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 406 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $12,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BXMT opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

