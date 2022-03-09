Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 406 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 406 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $12,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BXMT opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.