Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

