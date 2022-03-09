Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
