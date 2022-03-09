Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $29.15. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $624.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

