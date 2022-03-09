BMO Capital Markets Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$9.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,046. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

