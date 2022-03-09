BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:LEO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

