BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:LEO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
