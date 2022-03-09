Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $173.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

